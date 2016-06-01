Pimco foresees US GDP growth at or slightly above trend of 1.5-2 pct

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co said on Wednesday that its baseline view for the U.S. is GDP growth at or slightly above trend of 1.5 percent to 2 percent per year over the next three to five years.

Pimco projects inflation fluctuating around the 2-percent target with the Federal Reserve gradually lifting the federal funds rate to the "new neutral" range of 2 percent to 3 percent nominal, the firm said in its latest secular outlook report. Pimco also expects fiscal policy will be providing "modest positive support" to aggregate demand. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)