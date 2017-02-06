BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
NEW YORK Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, posted $1.6 billion of inflows, resulting in assets under management of $73 billion, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.