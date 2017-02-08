Ghana 2016 budget deficit way above target at 9 pct/GDP -IMF
ACCRA, Feb 10 Ghana's budget deficit in 2016 stood at 9 percent of economic output rather than the International Monetary Fund's target of 5.25 percent, the Fund said on Friday.
NEW YORK Feb 8 Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment officer at bond giant Pimco, said Wednesday that Treasuries will continue to be in demand, given the geopolitical risks around the world.
"There are still powerful global forces at work weighing on high quality bond yields," Ivascyn said. "These will not go away overnight." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by XXXX)
