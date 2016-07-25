FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco's Ivascyn says firm has been reducing junk bonds, other corporate debt
July 25, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Pimco's Ivascyn says firm has been reducing junk bonds, other corporate debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Pimco’s group chief investment officer, Dan Ivascyn, said on Monday that the firm has been reducing its exposure to junk bonds and investment-grade corporate debt following the latest credit rally.

“Based on valuations, we went into high-yield and investment-grade before the Brexit referendum,” Ivascyn said in a telephone interview. “We’ve seen a big, powerful rally in risk assets tied to more central bank accommodation, in the wake of Brexit.” On June 23, Britain voted to leave the European Union, a process often referred to as Brexit. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

