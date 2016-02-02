FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco's flagship fund posts $1.1 bln outflow in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost its crown as the largest bond fund in the world last year, started 2016 with yet another round of outflows, $1.1 billion in January, according to Pacific Investment Management Co’s website on Tuesday.

The latest cash withdrawal follows December’s positive inflow of $1.3 billion for the Pimco Total Return Fund, but that was only because of clients’ reinvestments of capital gains. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
