NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the largest bond funds in the world, posted outflows of less than $200 million in July, compared with about $800 million the previous month, Pimco said on its website Tuesday.

The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn and seen as Pimco's new flagship fund, posted inflows of $1.2 billion last month, Pimco said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)