9 months ago
CORRECTED-Pimco Total Return posts $2 bln net outflow in November
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Pimco Total Return posts $2 bln net outflow in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects inflow figure in paragraph 2 for Pimco Income Fund to $661 million, not $2 billion)

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted $2 billion of net outflows in November, bringing year-to-date total cash withdrawals to $12.9 billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.

The Pimco Income Fund, however, posted net inflows of $661 million last month, for a year-to-date total cash inflow of $12.1 billion, Morningstar data showed. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
