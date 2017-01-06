Pimco Total Return posts $3.2 bln outflow in December - Morningstar

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $3.2 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, in December, bringing last year's total cash withdrawals to $16.1 billion, Morningstar said on Friday.

The Pimco Income Fund posted net inflows of $1.5 billion last month, for a total cash inflow of $13.7 billion in 2016, Morningstar data showed. All of Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds collectively posted $1.7 billion in net outflows last month, for 2016 total cash outflows of $16.6 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)