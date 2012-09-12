PIMCO flagship fund cuts Treasury holdings

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bill Gross’s PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, cut its exposure to U.S. Treasuries by one-third in August, the company said on its website on Wednesday.

The fund, which has $272.5 billion in assets, reduced its holdings of the debt to 21 percent as of the end of August from 33 percent at the end of July.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has risen steadily since bottoming at a record low of 1.394 percent in intraday trading on July 24. On Wednesday, the yield rose to over 1.75 percent.

Treasury yields have been rising as confidence in the U.S. economic recovery strengthens, even as the pace of new job creation lags.

Gross, the co-founder and co-chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co, has said in recent letters to investors that they should expect lower returns on both stocks and bonds.

Gross has also said that extended bond-buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve is inevitable, and called it “almost a done deal” in a CNBC interview in late August.

Some in the market are expecting the Fed to announce an extension of its quantitative easing policies on Thursday.

PIMCO, which had $1.82 trillion in assets as of June 30, said on its website that the Total Return Fund’s holdings of government debt include U.S. Treasury notes, bonds, futures, and inflation-protected securities.