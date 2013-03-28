FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors head back to safety of bonds -Reuters poll
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
March 28, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Investors head back to safety of bonds -Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki
    LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Global investors grew more
cautious this month, reacting to the crisis in Cyprus by adding
to safe-haven bond positions, though cash buffers fell to a
two-year low, Reuters monthly poll of asset managers showed on
Thursday. 
    Investors remain overweight in equities, reflecting faith
that the campaign of central banks, particularly in the United
States and Japan, to provide cheap money and support economic
recovery will keep stock markets rising.
    But throwing a dampener on discussion of a Great Rotation
out of bonds and into equities, funds on aggregate increased
their holdings of investments in bonds to 38.3 percent this
month, the highest this year and compared with 37.3 percent in
February, the poll of 54 leading investment houses in the United
States, Europe and Japan showed.
    Funds clipped their holdings of investments in equities to
50.7 percent in March, compared with 51.3 percent last month and
52.1 percent in January. The January equity allocation levels
had been the highest since April 2012.
    Cash levels fell to their lowest level since Jan 2011 at 4.1
percent, however, as investors continued to put their money to
work, down from 4.4 percent in February.
    The survey was conducted between March 15 and 27, when a
chaotic bailout deal for Cyprus took some steam off a rally
 that had driven world stock markets to their
highest since June 2008.
    "The events in Cyprus are a reminder that the problems in
the euro zone are long-term in nature and that these issues are
likely to cause periodic crises, particularly given the
importance and complexity of politics in the process," said Alec
Letchfield, chief investment officer of UK Wealth at HSBC Global
Asset Management.
    Although markets are puzzling over whether the bail-out for
Cyprus, which includes a levy on bank deposits, will act as a
model for other euro zone rescue operations, investors increased
both their equity and bond allocations to the euro zone, to 16
from 15.5 percent and 23.7 from 22.4 percent respectively. 
    A majority of respondents - 17 out of 22 - also said an
easing of UK and euro zone fiscal austerity would be positive
for European assets.
    Equity allocations to Japan, where the government has
renewed its fight against deflation, rose to 13.7 percent, the
highest level since August, from 13.1 percent in February. 
    Most investors expect Wall Street's recent rally to record
peaks to continue - 21 out of 27, while 22 out of 31 see the
dollar's 5 percent trade-weighted index rise since Feb 1 as the
early stages of a long-term, multi-year appreciation.
    But the majority - 21 out of 32 respondents - expect the
U.S. Federal Reserve to continue with quantitative easing this
year.
    The hunt for higher yield continued. Allocations to junk
debt remained high, at 13.2 percent, unchanged from February's
levels which were the strongest since April 2012. 
    
    REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
    U.S. investors held 60 percent of equities in their global
balanced portfolios on average this month, compared with 62.3
percent in February. 
    Japanese fund managers lifted their asset allocations for
both shares and bonds, as they expect monetary easing around the
world to underpin all kinds of asset prices. 
    Allocations to equities rose to 41.3 percent in March, the
highest level in four months, from 40.5 percent in February.
    Bond allocations also ticked up to 52.3 percent from 51.7
percent last month, while the cash allocation fell to a 17-month
low of 3.0 percent from 4.3 percent last month. 
    Continental European funds cut their equity holdings again,
with events in Cyprus dominating concerns. Investors had 46.9
percent of equities, down from 47.6 percent in February.
    This is still a high level, given that the weighting hit a
22-month high of 48.3 percent in January.
    Managers increased their bond holdings to 40.6 percent of
their portfolios, from 39.7 percent last month. Cash holdings
ticked down to 6 percent, having gradually fallen from above 10
in August. 
    British investment managers eased back on allocations to
stocks in March, ending five months of increases after renewed
market volatility stemming from Europe. The average exposure to
stocks dropped to 54.7 percent in March, from 54.8 in February.
    Allocations to bonds and cash also fell 10 basis points
each, to 25.6 percent and 5.6 percent respectively. 

 (Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott in London, Maria Pia
Quaglia in Milan, Sarmista Sen and Namrata Anchan in Bangalore,
Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and David Randall in Washington; editing
by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.