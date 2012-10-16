Money funds should reveal more about investments -Fitch

* Fitch calls for more details about certain repos

* Repos backed by older MBS, CDOs seen risky

* Future uncertain on further money fund reforms

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. money market funds should provide more details about their investments so that regulators, investors and analysts can better gauge risk, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

The push for more regulation and disclosure for the $2.5 trillion industry stemmed from the 2007-2009 global financial crisis when a large money fund collapsed. That episode rippled across financial markets and resulted in unprecedented intervention from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

Since 2010, money funds have been required to file details on what they invest on a monthly basis with the Securities and Exchange Commission, their main regulator.

Fitch, however, said the level of details on what the funds own should go further, citing “some areas of potential improvement” in current reporting practices.

For example, money funds could disclose more on their repurchase agreements (repos), a popular fund investment, Fitch said.

Repos are short-term loans that funds make to banks and Wall Street trading firms, which pledge Treasuries and other type of securities as collateral.

Based on a recent analysis, Fitch said the 10 biggest U.S. prime money funds offer few details on their repo investments.

While a majority of the industry’s repo holdings are backed by Treasuries and government-related debt, a portion of the repos are secured by risky securities including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.

“Funding relatively less liquid, more volatile assets through repos (which are effectively short-term loans) creates potential liquidity risks for both repo borrowers and the underlying assets,” Fitch analysts wrote in an Aug. 1 report.

The repo market funds roughly $90 billion of mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and other structured finance securities, according to Fitch, citing data from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. Fitch said the 10 biggest prime funds held $21.2 billion worth of repos backed by these securitized bonds.

Roughly half of these bonds were backed by pools of risky subprime mortgages created during the U.S. housing bubble and opaque securities known as collateral debt obligations.

Moreover, three global investment banks -- Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- were the biggest borrowers using structured finance bonds as collateral back in February. They accounted for about 60 percent of these structured finance repos, Fitch said.

These broker-dealers were active in the bidding for portfolios of the New York Fed that contained risky mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligation acquired from the government’s bailout of AIG and Bear Stearns, Fitch said in its report.

These structured finance repos, albeit riskier, offer higher yields than Treasuries repos in the current near-zero interest rate climate.

At the moment, it is unclear how of much of the subprime mortgages on some repos have been paid off, which is a gauge on their creditworthiness, Fitch said.

However, Fitch’s call for more disclosure will unlikely be realized any time soon.

While the SEC has toughened oversight on the industry, further reform with the goal to prevent future runs on money funds has slowed.

Last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the government’s financial risk council, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, would begin considering new reforms after SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro failed to attract the three votes she needed to advance her own plan, which the industry opposed.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report saying the money funds do not need more reforms, two days before the financial risk council was set to meet and was expected to discuss money market reforms.