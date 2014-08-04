FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund performance lags investor expectations over a decade -study
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Fund performance lags investor expectations over a decade -study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A majority of European institutional investors said their fund investments over the last decade have lagged their expectations, a study on Monday said.

Seven out of 10 of the 101 institutional investors surveyed said returns had fallen short of their expectations, the study by Aquila Capital said.

“The last decade includes some of the most volatile episodes ever seen in financial markets. Our research shows just how substantial the gap has been between investors’ expectations and what their funds actually delivered,” said Stuart MacDonald, Managing Director at Aquila Capital.

Alternative asset manager Aquila Capital is part of the Aquila Group, which has 7 billion euros ($9.40 billion) under management. ($1 = 0.7448 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Olivia Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.