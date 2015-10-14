FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs' Agus: RBS shares could almost double in 3 years
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 14, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman Sachs' Agus: RBS shares could almost double in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Partners (GSIP) Co-Head Raanan Agus said shares in Royal Bank of Scotland were a “compelling investment” and could almost double to 620 pence ($0.9556) within three years.

“From the largest bank in the world ... RBS is becoming a highly focused UK retail and commercial bank in a domestic market with attractive returns,” Agus told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

GSIP, with over $8 billion in investments, has a long position in RBS, whose shares are trading at 321 pence.

$1 = 0.6488 pounds Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.