DoubleLine's Gundlach suggests buying emerging markets ETF

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Monday that investors should buy the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund, short an ETF tracking the S&P 500, and leverage it one time.

Gundlach, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, also called passive investing a "myth" and said he was neither bullish nor bearish on the dollar but that the view that tighter Federal Reserve policy necessarily means a stronger greenback was incorrect. Gundlach also said he opened a Twitter account under the handle "@TruthGundlach." (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)