TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference
#Funds News
May 4, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds xxx)
    NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire investor
Larry Robbins on Wednesday kicked off the year's most prominent
investment conference by laying out the case that hedge fund
investors do not focus on the short term, pointing to his long
positions in ThermoFisher Scientific Inc and VCA Inc
. 
    Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who
have spoken, or will speak, at the Sohn Investment Conference in
New York, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they
picked to present to the audience:
  
 INVESTOR       FIRM            STOCK/BOND/CU  NOTES
                                RRENCY         
 Larry Robbins  Glenview        Bullish on     He is positive on
                Capital         Anthem Inc     Anthem and sees
                Management LLC                 the company as a
                                               valuable asset
                                               because of its 
                                               Cigna
                                               acquisition,
                                               which is likely
                                               to close soon. 
 Carson Block   Muddy Waters    Short the      Block says the
                Capital LLC     Bank of the    bank cannot 
                                Ozarks Inc     sustain its
                                               earnings growth
                                               and that loan
                                               losses will occur
                                               in a downturn.
 John Khoury    Long Pond       Hyatt Hotels   He says lodging
                Capital, LP     Corp           is the most out
                                               of favor real
                                               estate sector and
                                               that Hyatt is
                                               insulated from
                                               Airbnb 
                                               competition.
 Chamath        Social Capital  Amazon.com     He says growth of
 Palihapitiya   LP              Inc            Amazon Prime is
                                               just beginning
                                               and sees Amazon
                                               as a $3 trillion
                                               company in next
                                               10 years.
 Jeffrey Smith  Starboard       Depomed Inc    He says drugmaker
                Value LP                 and   Depomed should be
                                WestRock Co    an attractive
                                               target for an
                                               acquisition.
 Richard Deitz  VR Capital      Greek banks    He says Greek
                Group Ltd                      banks will be
                                               over-capitalized
                                               in two years,
                                               returning 25
                                               percent of
                                               capital to
                                               shareholders.
 Stanley        Duquesne        Gold           He says the Fed
 Druckenmiller  Family Office                  has no end game
                LLC                            and is raising
                                               the odds of the
                                               economic talk
                                               risk it is trying
                                               to avoid.
 Jeffrey        DoubleLine      Sell Utility   He says yield on
 Gundlach       Capital LP      Index, go      utilities is
                                long mortgage  "puny." 
                                REITs          
 Zachary        PointState      Long U.S.      He says Saudi
 Schreiber      Capital LP      dollar,        Arabian Monetary
                                Mexican peso,  Agency's balance
                                Russian        sheet is
                                ruble; Short   "overstated and
                                Saudi Arabian  misunderstood."
                                riyal          
 Adam Fisher    Commonwealth    Shorting       He says
                Opportunity     Japanese       Commonwealth 
                Capital GP LLC  interest       owns five-year
                                rates and      Japanese
                                long European  government bonds.
                                interest       
                                rates          
 David Einhorn  Greenlight      Short          He says
                Capital Inc     Caterpillar    Caterpillar has
                                Inc        ,   more to go before
                                Long General   bottoming in 
                                Motors Co      2018 at EPS of
                                               $2.
 James Chanos   Kynikos         Short MTN      He says Nigeria
                Associates LP   Group Ltd      is in bad shape
                                               because of oil
                                               dependence,
                                               corruption,
                                               terrorist
                                               threats. MTN
                                               Group is
                                               dependent on
                                               declining
                                               revenues from
                                               Nigeria.
  

 (Reporting By Sam Forgione, David Randall, Svea Herbst-Bayliss
and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
