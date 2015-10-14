FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ION says Altice shares worth half their current level
#Funds News
October 14, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

ION says Altice shares worth half their current level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - ION Asset Management laid a case on Wednesday for shorting shares in Patrick Drahi’s Altice , which owns Israeli cable operator HOT and is buying Cablevision.

“We think Altice shares are worth half of where they are trading today,” ION Managing Director Stephen Levey told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv.

Levey and his partner Jonathan Half said they believe Altice is overpaying for its acquisitions, adding they are sceptical of its margin targets and believe its cost-cutting targets are unrealistic.

Altice in September made a major move into the U.S. market with a deal to buy fourth-largest operator Cablevision Systems Corp for $17.7 billion including debt. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
