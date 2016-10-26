TEL AVIV Oct 26 UK hedge fund Lansdowne Partners Chairman Stuart Roden said on Wednesday he recommended investing in British animal genetics improvements firm Genus Plc .

"We love companies where the buyer of the product is enhancing their own productivity," he told the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv.

He said Genus spends 10 percent of sales on research and development and is a leader in its field.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)