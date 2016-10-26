FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Lansdowne's Roden says not bullish on energy long term
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 26, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Lansdowne's Roden says not bullish on energy long term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - UK hedge fund Lansdowne Partners Chairman Stuart Roden said on Wednesday he was not bullish on energy prices in the long term despite crude oil prices hitting a 15-month high last week.

"We are still long-term negative," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv. "Our positions in our portfolio are less negative than they were because it kind of played out."

Roden also said Lansdowne, which has $20 billion under management, still prefers stocks over bonds and said that while the investment environment was difficult, it was not right to blame the stock market. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.