TABLE -Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference

(Adds picks from Gundlach, Gerstner, Resnick and Robbins) NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who spoke at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they presented. INVESTOR FIRM STOCK/BOND/ NOTES CURRENCY Keith Meister Corvex Bullish on Said Management CenturyLink CenturyLink/Level 3 LP Inc merger is "game changing," revealed Corvex owns 5.5 percent of CenturyLink. Debra Fine Fine Long DHX Media Pegged DHX Media's Capital Ltd fair value at Partners LP C$20-C$30. Bill Ackman Pershing Pitched long Ackman has owned Square investment in HHC shares for some Capital Howard Hughes years. Said South Management Corp Street Seaport is LP highly valuable. Cited tax efficiency, excellent locations in United States. Chamath Social Bullish on Said there was Palihapitiya Capital LP 2022 Tesla Inc “incredible opportunity” in convertible 2022 Tesla bonds convertible bonds and that the company could capture 5 percent of the global car market and be worth hundreds of billions of dollars in a decade. Davide Serra Algebris Short U.K. Warned on UK Investments bonds, Long inflation and said Unicredit that is one reason UK bonds are overvalued. Says Brexit will cost equal to 7 percent of GDP over the next 8 years. Cliff Robbins Blue Investors Said undervalued Harbour Bancorp Inc relative to peers; Group LP scope for significant growth in net income and franchise value with new capital. David Einhorn Greenlight Short Core Shares hit six-week Capital Inc Laboratories low in volume spike NV after Einhorn said Core Labs' share price way overvalued. He said oil prices are unlikely to rally sharply, expected to hit Core Lab's business. Jeffrey DoubleLine Long emerging "When emerging Gundlach Capital LP markets ETF markets outperform , short the S&P 500, active the S&P 500 is outperforming ETF, and the S&P 500," leverage it by Gundlach said. using borrowed money Brad Gerstner Altimeter Reiterated Millennials travel Capital support for more than parents; United airlines a secular Airlines growth story. Josh Resnick Jericho Short Frontier Said Frontier has Capital Communications aggressive Asset Corp accounting Management practices, massive LP debt load, dying business and bad customer service. Larry Robbins Glenview Long DXC On DXC: Good Capital Technology Co management, good Management , acquisition of HPE LLC Chemical by CSC, company FMC partnerships with Corp , innovative Quintiles IMS companies, tax Holdings Inc reform could help. On FMC: Bought good assets from Dow and DuPont, among others. Transaction was advantaged to FMC. Also good lithium battery business that could split off. On Q: Significant synergies between Quintiles and IMS. Good for potential market share growth. (Compiled by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bill Rigby)