FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
York Capital's Schwartz sees growth in beauty company Coty
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 26, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

York Capital's Schwartz sees growth in beauty company Coty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Daniel Schwartz, managing partner at York Capital Management, on Wednesday recommended investing in beauty company Coty, citing a low valuation and high growth prospects.

"Buy Coty. We think it's a multi-year growth story," Schwartz told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv.

He noted that Coty is the third largest beauty company behind L'Oreal and Estee Lauder but has the ability to change the margin paradigm in the beauty space.

Coty's shares have struggled, Schwartz said, due to technical effects from an exchange offer with Procter and Gamble in September and providing an opportunity to buy Coty stock at a "depressed" price. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.