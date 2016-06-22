FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kynikos' Chanos: SolarCity deal 'corporate governance at its worst' -CNBC
June 22, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Kynikos' Chanos: SolarCity deal 'corporate governance at its worst' -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Shortseller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates blasted Tesla Motors' proposed acquisition of SolarCity on Wednesday, telling CNBC that the "brazen Tesla bail-out of SolarCity" is a "shameful example of corporate governance at its worst."

"SolarCity, whose bonds were yielding 20 percent yesterday, is a company headed toward financial distress," Chanos said. "It is burning hundreds of millions in cash every quarter, a burden that now Tesla shareholders will have to bear, at a total cost of over $8 billion." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

