FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts regulator investigates Third Avenue junk bond closure
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 14, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts regulator investigates Third Avenue junk bond closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator in Massachusetts on Monday said he is investigating the liquidation of Third Avenue Management’s junk bond fund, a move that blocked investor redemptions last week.

“Average investors do not expect to be cut off from trading in an open-end investment company,” Massachusetts’ Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said in a statement. “My office is opening this investigation to determine when and how this decision was made and to determine the extent of Massachusetts investors who have been impacted by this unprecedented decision on the part of fund management.”

Third Avenue’s Focused Credit Fund was shut down last week amid heavy losses and investor redemption demands. The fund had nearly $800 million in assets. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.