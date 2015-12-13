FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third Avenue parts with CEO after collapse of junk bond fund -WSJ
December 13, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Third Avenue parts with CEO after collapse of junk bond fund -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Third Avenue Management LLC has parted ways with Chief Executive Officer David Barse after the collapse of the company’s junk bond fund last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A security guard at Third Avenue’s New York headquarters said on Sunday that Barse had been let go and was not allowed back in the building, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Representatives of Third Avenue could not immediately be reached for comment on the WSJ report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione and Tim McLaughlin; editing by Grant McCool)

