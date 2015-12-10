Third Avenue to liquidate junk bond fund that bet big on illiquid assets

BOSTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Third Avenue Funds said it will liquidate its Focused Credit Fund next week amid heavy losses on bets that included one of the highest exposures to illiquid assets in the junk bond sector.

Third Avenue said it had adopted a plan to liquidate the $942 million Focused Credit Fund on or about Dec. 16.

“There will be a distribution to all (Focused Credit Fund) shareholders of the fund’s cash assets not required for the expenses of the fund and its liquidation,” New York-based Third Avenue said in a letter to shareholders.