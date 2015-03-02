FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French money manager TOBAM raises $2 bln in 'smart beta' funds
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

French money manager TOBAM raises $2 bln in 'smart beta' funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Paris-based money manager TOBAM has raised $2.1 billion under its “anti-benchmark” funds in the last three months, it said on Monday, boosting assets under management to $8.7 billion.

“Anti-benchmark” or smart beta funds, the fastest growing segment of the exchange traded fund market (ETF), weigh holdings by criteria other than market capitalisation and are typically created via algorithms designed to cherry pick winning stocks.

They are cheaper to invest in than a typical actively managed fund and have become a magnet for investor dollars, pulling in 60 cents of every dollar flowing into ETFs in the U.S. over the two years to the end of 2014, Morningstar.

TOBAM has seen net inflows worth $2.6 billion since the start of 2014, it said, raising money from more than 20 institutional investors as they look for newer and cheaper ways to outperform their benchmarks and diversify portfolios.

While a classic index fund attempts to capture beta, or market return, by holding all shares in proportion to their market capitalised weight, smart beta funds try to beat the market by making adjustments.

Those adjustments are based on ‘factors,’ anomalies, like for example the outperformance of stocks with certain characteristics such as their small size, which managers hope will persist. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.