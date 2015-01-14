Vanguard should say more on how it influences companies -founder

BOSTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group’s decision to publish details about how it uses its huge shareholder clout to influence corporate governance issues is a step in the right direction, but does not go far enough, according to the founder of the mutual fund company.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Jack Bogle, who now runs a market research group funded by Vanguard, but no longer has an executive role at the company he founded in 1975.

He said Vanguard should eventually give specific examples of companies where its outreach made a difference. Bogle added that “..sooner or later our job, more than any other company, is to stand up for the shareholders first.”

Pennsylvania-based Vanguard manages around $3 trillion in company stock and other securities. Last week it started to detail the reasoning behind some of its past proxy votes on its web site. It also explained how it helped win changes like reforming executive pay and appointing new directors. But it didn’t name any of the companies involved in the cases, or say much about ongoing disputes.

Bogle, 85, has in the past called for mutual funds to use their size to weigh in on issues of executive pay and leadership.

Vanguard spokesman John Woerth said Vanguard is willing to challenge companies’ practices where needed, but that it “has chosen quiet diplomacy to effect change.”

“As permanent owners of most companies with a truly long-term perspective, we believe candid, private dialogue has been an effective tool for us,” he said via email.

Vanguard’s decision to publish details around its proxy voting comes several months after rival BlackRock Inc ramped up its own efforts in the area.

Both are major holders of companies facing activist campaigns heading into springtime shareholder meeting season, like Whole Foods Market Inc, which activists say should give shareholders more say in nominating directors.

Like Vanguard, BlackRock’s proxy voting details also omit company names, a move the company said helps them collaborate with corporate leaders.

Dan Wiener, who writes a newsletter for Vanguard investors, said the company’s new disclosures do not give enough specifics to convince him it is aggressive on governance matters. Vanguard lacks leverage, he said, because its index funds cannot pressure executives by threatening to sell shares.

“Vanguard is a passive player pretending to take an active role. But their weapon is a gun loaded with blanks,” he said via e-mail. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Andrew Hay)