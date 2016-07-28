Vanguard to close booming dividend growth fund to new investors

BOSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group said on Thursday it is closing its $30 billion Dividend Growth Fund to new investors as a protective measure.

"Vanguard is proactively taking steps to slow strong cash flows to help ensure that the advisor's ability to produce competitive long-term results for investors is not compromised," Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb said in a statement. "We have long been committed to protecting the interests of our funds' shareholders, and demonstrate this conviction by closing or restricting funds to stem further growth." (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon)