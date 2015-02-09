FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woodford exits bets on Smith & Nephew, Gagfah; adds P2P Global in Jan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Woodford exits bets on Smith & Nephew, Gagfah; adds P2P Global in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management sold out of British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew and German real estate firm Gagfah SA in January, according to the firm’s factsheet released on Monday.

The firm, run by UK high-profile fund manager Neil Woodford, built a near-40 million pound ($60.9 million) new bet in P2P Global Investments and also added small stakes in unlisted firms Crystal Amber and Novabiotics during the month.

The fund had invested 1.6 percent in Gagfah and 1.2 percent in Smith & Nephew of its 4.3 billion pounds in assets as of end-December, according to a factsheet released in January. ($1 = 0.6570 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.