FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mapfre plans to take Spain's Funespana private
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mapfre plans to take Spain's Funespana private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish funeral services company Funespana said on Monday that majority shareholder Mapfre plans to make an offer for the shares it does not already own to take the company private.

Insurer Mapfre bought a 17.2 percent stake in Funespana on Monday at 7.5 euros per share, pushing its holding to 81 percent, Funespana said.

Mapfre considers 7.5 euros an appropriate price to buy out remaining shareholders, Funespana said. This is a 29 percent premium to Monday’s closing price of 5.8 euros and values the company at about 140 million euros ($170 million).

Mapfre could not be contacted for immediate comment.

Funespana, which listed in 1998, operates 133 crematoriums and 44 cemeteries around Spain. The delisting plan has yet to be approved by Funespana’s board of directors and the Spanish stock market regulator, Funespana said. ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.