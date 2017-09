Nov 14 (Reuters) - Funespana SA :

* 9-month sales up 5.85 percent to 78.8 million euros

* 9-month operating result up at 3.6 million euros versus negative 0.3 million euros

* 9-month net profit 2.0 million euros versus net loss 1.9 million euros

* Financial debt at Sept. 30 at 41.9 million euros versus 46.3 million euros at Dec. 31

* 9-month total services provided up 4.1 percent at 104,764 Source text: bit.ly/1x0Qr4Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)