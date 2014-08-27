FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funkwerk says H1 group sales of EUR 39.4 mln
#Communications Equipment
August 27, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Funkwerk says H1 group sales of EUR 39.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Funkwerk AG : * Says H1 operating profit after six months at -4.0 million euros; profit for

the period amounted to -2.6 million euros * Says group sales in H1 of 39.4 million euros, slightly below the previous

year’s level of 41.0 million euros * Says H1 order intake amounted in continuing operations to 47.2 million euros

(previous year: 50.7 million euros) * Says expects for 2014 slight revenue increase and positive operating result * Says order backlog from continuing operations as per 30 June 2014 at 62.6

million euros (previous year: 65.3 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
