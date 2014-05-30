FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Forest Labs wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Forest Labs wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share prices, background on transaction)

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - Forest Laboratories Inc , which itself is in the process of being acquired, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

Forest, in the process of being bought by Actavis Plc , had said on April 28 that it would buy Furiex for up to $1.46 billion, adding a promising treatment for irritable bowel syndrome to its gastrointestinal drugs portfolio.

The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC releases several times a week.

Forest said it expected Furiex’s lead drug, eluxadoline, to be “very complementary” to its own bowel drug, Linzess. Eluxadoline is being developed to treat diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome and was found to significantly alleviate symptoms of the disease in two large late-stage trials.

Shares in Forest Labs were up about 0.2 percent in late-morning U.S. trading, with Furiex up about 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.