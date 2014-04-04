FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jennifer Lopez-backed channel nears deal to buy Fuse TV - Bloomberg
April 4, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Jennifer Lopez-backed channel nears deal to buy Fuse TV - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Latino-focused channel NuvoTV is nearing a deal to buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV and may announce the deal on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/kub38v)

Cable channel NuvoTV made an offer last month to buy Fuse TV for more than $200 million in cash and stock.

Fuse, an American music television network, reaches about 74 million homes through pay-TV systems including DirecTV and Dish Network Corp.

NuvoTV and Madison Square Garden were not available for comment, outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

