FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-J.Lo-backed network to buy Madison Square Garden's Fuse TV
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-J.Lo-backed network to buy Madison Square Garden's Fuse TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with official announcement of the deal)

April 3 (Reuters) - Latino-focused cable network NUVOtv, backed by Jennifer Lopez, said its parent company SiTV Media Inc would buy Madison Square Garden Co’s Fuse TV.

Madison Square Garden will receive $226 million and a 15 percent stake of the combined company and will also gain a seat on the SiTV board.

“It enhances our distribution relationships, dramatically expands our aggregate subscriber base, provides substantial economies of scale, affords unique opportunities for programming and cross-promotion...,” NUVOtv Chief Executive Michael Schwimmer said in a statement.

Fuse, an American music television network, reaches about 74 million homes through pay-TV systems including DirecTV and Dish Network Corp.

As part of the acquisition, NUVOtv also plans to utilize Fuse’s street front studio on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan - across from Madison Square Garden.

The Dolan family, which spun off Madison Square Garden from Cablevision Systems Corp four years ago, had been asking for about $400 million for Fuse, a Bloomberg report said last month.

NUVOtv made a $200 million cash and stock offer last month.

The offer pitted Lopez, chief creative officer and minority stakeholder of NUVOtv, against her former boyfriend hip-hop star Sean Combs, who had made a bid of about $200 million for Fuse TV.

The deal is expected to close in Madison Square Garden’s fiscal 2015 first quarter, ending Sept. 30.

Madison Square Garden shares were down 0.19 percent at $57.13 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.