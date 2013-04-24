FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fusion-io forecasts 4th-qtr revenue above estimates; shares jump
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 9:18 PM / in 4 years

Fusion-io forecasts 4th-qtr revenue above estimates; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Memory drive maker Fusion-io Inc reported a larger loss for the third quarter but forecast fourth-quarter revenue ahead of analysts’ estimates, pushing up its shares 11 percent in after-hours trading.

The company, which makes solid state memory drives using NAND flash technology, forecast revenue of about $110 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $107.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fusion-io’s net loss increased to $20 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $4.7 million, 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 3 cents per share.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $87.7 million.

Fusion-io shares fell to $18.42 in after-market trading after closing at $16.63 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.