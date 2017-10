Jan 30 (Reuters) - Storage drive maker Fusion-io Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down about 20 percent after the bell.

Fusion-io expects third-quarter sales of about $80 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $137.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $20.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)