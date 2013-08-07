FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fusion-io reports wider fourth-quarter loss
August 7, 2013 / 8:19 PM / in 4 years

Fusion-io reports wider fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Storage drive maker Fusion-io Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as sales and marketing costs jumped almost 51 percent.

The loss widened to $23.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $106.05 million.

Fusion-io makes solid state memory drives using NAND flash technology and counts Facebook Inc and Apple Inc among its key customers. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is Fusion-io’s chief scientist.

