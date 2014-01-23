FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IP Group to buy remaining 80 pct stake in Fusion IP
January 23, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

IP Group to buy remaining 80 pct stake in Fusion IP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc said it had agreed to buy the 80 percent stake it does not already own in Fusion IP Plc for about 70 million pounds ($116.08 million) in stock.

The deal offers Fusion IP shareholders 0.446 IP Group shares for every share held, or a premium of about 27 percent to the stock’s Wednesday close.

The deal values Fusion IP at 80.2 pence per share or about 87.8 million pounds.

IP Group currently owns a 20.1 percent stake in Fusion IP, which commercializes intellectual property developed at universities and similar establishments.

