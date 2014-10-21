BRIEF-Futebol Clube do Porto SAD announces 40.7 mln euros net loss for FY

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube Do Porto Futebol Sad

* Says FY 2013/14 operating revenue of 72.6 million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago

* Says FY 2013/14 net loss of 40.7 million euros versus net profit of 20.4 million euros year ago

* Says FY 2013/14 EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus 58.3 million euros year ago

* Sees for next year H1 positive shareholders' equity due to growth in social capital in the amount of 37.5 million euros