BRIEF-Futebol Clube do Porto SAD announces 40.7 mln euros net loss for FY
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Futebol Clube do Porto SAD announces 40.7 mln euros net loss for FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube Do Porto Futebol Sad

* Says FY 2013/14 operating revenue of 72.6 million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago

* Says FY 2013/14 net loss of 40.7 million euros versus net profit of 20.4 million euros year ago

* Says FY 2013/14 EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus 58.3 million euros year ago

* Sees for next year H1 positive shareholders' equity due to growth in social capital in the amount of 37.5 million euros Source text: [bit.ly/1opiqty] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
