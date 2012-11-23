FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Future full year operating profit up 26 pct
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
November 23, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Future full year operating profit up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Future PLC : * Normalised group revenues down 3%, reflecting the restructure of the US

business * Normalised operating profit (ebite) up 68% at £6.9M * FY ebitdae 9.4 million STG versus 7.8 million STG, +21% * Renewal of dividend payments will be reviewed in 2013, depending on trading

conditions * Revenue 123.5 million STG versus 141.7 million STG, -13 percent * Operating profit pre exceptional items 6.8 million STG versus 5.4 million

STG, +26% * Resumption of dividend payments to be reviewed in 2013 * Current trading is in line with the board’s expectations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.