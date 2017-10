MUMBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Pantaloon Retail, India’s top listed retailer by sales, plans to sell a 22.5 percent stake in insurance venture Future Generali to non-banking financial company Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, it said in a statement on Friday.

The retailer did not provide any further details of the transaction. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)