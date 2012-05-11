FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg in talks to buy India's Future Capital-report
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Warburg in talks to buy India's Future Capital-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in Indian financial services company Future Capital Holdings Ltd from its founders, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

Warburg is expected to pay 170 rupees a share for 56 percent stake in Future Capital, the newspaper said, citing people close to the situation. The reported offer price values the stake at 6.2 billion rupees ($116 million).

Future Capital is the non-banking finance arm of diversified Future Group. The company provides consumer and mortgage loans and has a market capitalisation of about $170 million. Shares in Future Capital rose 2.7 percent on Thursday to 140.70 rupees.

Warburg Pincus and Future Capital could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.