UPDATE 1-ICE to extend gasoil futures beyond Jan 2015, change spec
April 30, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-ICE to extend gasoil futures beyond Jan 2015, change spec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds detail, background)

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The InterContinentalExchange confirmed it will extend its gasoil futures contract beyond January 2015 and will switch its specification to low sulphur, starting in February.

The contracts will be available for trading from May 30, ICE said in a circular sent to clients on Tuesday.

The moved marks a reversal from a previous plan to terminate the existing 1,000 parts-per-million (ppm) gasoil futures contract in January 2015 and replace it with a 10 ppm low sulphur gasoil contract from February that year.

The exchange’s current 10 ppm gasoil contract has been trading in parallel to the high sulphur contract since September 2011.

But it has failed to gain traction with traders and build liquidity despite better reflecting the European market which has in recent decades shifted to the cleaner fuel, which is also known as diesel.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Heinrich

