Jan 30 (Reuters) - Futuris SA :

* Its unit, Creditia SA, acquires 99.5 percent, or 199 shares in each, in 2 companies for 12,000 zlotys ($3,200) to expand its financial holding

* 2 units bought by Creditia will operate under names Prestitia Sp. z o. o. and Expancier Sp. z o.o. in Poznan, Poland

* Holds 0.5 pct stakes in both acquired companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7087 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)