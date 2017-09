Nov 14 (Reuters) - Futuris SA :

* Q3 operating loss 414,024 zlotys versus operating loss of 689,760 zlotys year ago

* Reports no revenue for Q3 versus revenue of 43,241 zlotys year ago

* Q3 net loss 585,888 zlotys versus net loss of 926,513 zlotys year ago