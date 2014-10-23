Credit Suisse CEO says sees no material issues in forex probe

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse does not see material issues related to the global probe into the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, the Zurich-based bank’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Around 15 authorities around the world, including Switzerland‘s, are investigating allegations of collusion and price manipulation in the largely unregulated foreign exchange (FX) market.

“(The FX issues) have probably been going for a little over a year now. But we still don’t see that we have any material issues on the FX side as well at this point,” Dougan told analysts during a call following the publication of the bank’s third-quarter results. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)