Lloyds reinstates suspended FX trader
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Lloyds reinstates suspended FX trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British-based bank Lloyds has reinstated a foreign exchange trader suspended earlier this year after an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct, the company said on Thursday.

The bank declined to name the employee.

The suspension earlier this year of Martin Chantree, a currency trader at the bank, was the first time Lloyds had been linked with the global row over alleged manipulation which has so far seen around 40 traders at a number of banks suspended or fired.

“We can confirm that, following a thorough investigation, we reinstated an employee who was suspended after allegations of misconduct were put to the Group,” Lloyds said in a statement.

“The individual was reinstated with no disciplinary action being taken and has returned to work.” (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; writing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
