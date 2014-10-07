UPDATE 2-Rabobank puts two on paid leave after FX probe

(Adds names and positions of traders)

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank has placed two senior London-based foreign exchange traders on paid leave following an internal investigation into the bank’s currency trading practices.

“Rabobank can confirm that following an internal review of FX trading activities, two employees of its London branch have been put on paid leave of absence,” the bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The statement did not name the individuals involved, but sources with knowledge of the situation said senior traders Gary Andrews and Chris Twort had been suspended.

No further details of the reasons why the men had been put on leave were available.

Neither man was reachable for comment at the bank on Tuesday. They did not immediately respond to requests for contact through business networking site LinkedIn.

Their LinkedIn pages list Andrews’ occupation as chief dealer at Rabobank and Twort as a senior FX dealer.

Rabobank, which agreed to pay $1 billion last October to resolve U.S. and European probes into manipulation of the Libor interest rate market, has started a broader review as it seeks to strengthen internal compliance procedures.

This internal probe comes as more than a dozen regulators around the world investigate whether traders in the world’s largest financial market colluded with counterparts at other banks to manipulate benchmark exchange rates.

Around 30 traders have been fired or suspended. No individual or bank, however, has been formally accused of any wrongdoing.

The year-long investigation could see settlements emerge between several banks and the UK authorities before the end of the year, sources have told Reuters.