FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC dismisses head of FX trading for EMEA -source
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 10, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC dismisses head of FX trading for EMEA -source

Patrick Graham, Jamie McGeever

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank HSBC has dismissed its head of foreign exchange trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Stuart Scott, a source with knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday.

“He has gone,” the source said, adding that the move was broadly in the context of a global investigation into manipulation of currency markets which saw HSBC and five other banks fined a total of $4.3 billion last month.

Scott was not reachable at the bank for comment.

Heidi Ashley, spokeswoman for HSBC in London, declined to comment.

Scott’s dismissal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, follows the departure of two London-based currency traders at HSBC in October.

They were Serge Sarramegna, who had been the bank’s UK head of G10 foreign exchange cash trading, and Edward Pinto, who traded Scandinavian currencies. Both were fired after being suspended in January.

HSBC last month paid $618 million in the FX settlements with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and U.S. authorities last month - $343 million to the FCA and $275 million to the U.S. authorities.

Sources told Reuters last month that officials from the U.S. Department of Justice will interview current or former employees at HSBC in London as part of their ongoing investigations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.