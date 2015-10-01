FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FXCM says it has been hacked
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

FXCM says it has been hacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc, an online foreign exchange trading service provider, said it was the victim of a hacking attack involving unauthorized access to customer information.

The company said it had identified a “small number” of unauthorized wire transfers from customer accounts.

The company said it received an email from a hacker claiming to have illegal access to customer information and that it had notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

All funds have been returned to the accounts that were compromised, the company said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
